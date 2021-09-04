These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about £63m linked West Ham star

Liverpool have been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice, with the Reds reportedly monitoring the England international alongside several Premier League rivals.

The claim itself came from 90Min, though supporters on the Twittersphere were quick to voice their concerns on the matter of the £63m valued (according to Transfermarkt) star.

Beyond comparisons being made positionally with Fabinho, several fans appeared in opposition to the possibility of a move from the recruitment team given the price in question.

Considering that the Hammers could very well charge a higher asking price next summer – with David Moyes having previously labelled Rice a £100m plus player – it seems a rather unlikely target for Liverpool to invest in.

That’s not to rule out a signing for the midfield when we are capable of being a more active presence in a transfer window, of course, with the club needing to bring in a more durable option when appropriate.

For a fee between £63-£100m, however, there are arguably other players that we should look to when it comes to bolstering the squad – particularly if one of the likes of Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino is set to be offloaded in relatively near future.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Massively overrated, only reason for high price is because he plays in premier league — Richard Smith (@richinpoole) September 3, 2021

Prefers his partner mate, yorkshire pirlo — corner taken slowly (@andreasych) September 3, 2021

Not for £63m — Daz 🇪🇺 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #19 (@KopiteDarren) September 3, 2021

Nah too simular to fab he doesn't get in starting line up for me — Georgina Veneri (@AccioUranus) September 3, 2021

