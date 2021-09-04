Liverpool include cult hero linked with Anfield exit in 24-man Champions League squad

Liverpool have named their 24-man squad for the Champions League group stages, including blossoming starlet Harvey Elliott and out-of-favour attacker Divock Origi, as reported by the Echo.

The Belgian international had been linked with a late summer exit to the Turkish Super Lig, with one report [Fotospor] claiming that the club has been in contact with Fenerbahce over a potential transfer.

The former Lille star gained cult hero status at Anfield following his vital goals in the Merseysiders’ Champions League-winning campaign – notably registering efforts in the side’s semi-final comeback against Barcelona and in the final.

Whilst playing a role in the group stages wouldn’t necessarily rule out a move to Turkey, given that The Yellow Canaries will be competing in the Europa League this term, it’s difficult to see us sanctioning Origi’s departure at this late stage in the window.

Allowing the 26-year-old to part ways would make Liverpool’s attacking options even slimmer, meaning that we may have to rely on Academy talents to plug the gap in the meantime.

Kaide Gordon, 16, would certainly be a prime candidate in that regard, though we’d be taking an awfully bold gamble in handing such responsibility to a young player.

You can catch the full list below:

GK: Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian

DF: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson

MF: Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner

ATT: Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Taki Minamino, Diogo Jota

