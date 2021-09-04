Leeds could lose star man for Liverpool clash if Brazil demands passed by FIFA; would also mean three Reds miss tie

Leeds United could be without starter Raphinha for the club’s upcoming meeting with Liverpool at Elland Road if FIFA decide to go with a reported five-day ban stopping relevant internationals playing domestic football after the international break.

This comes from The Times (via Leeds Live), with the rule proposed by the Brazilian Football Federation likewise potentially affecting the Reds’ three Brazil internationals, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino.

Though the latter’s availability is in question after suffering an injury in the club’s tie with Chelsea last weekend, the loss of the former pair would prove problematic, to say the least, for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Given that our concerns over releasing certain players for international duty revolves around COVID-19 related concerns, it would be arguably farcical to see FIFA side with the Brazilian Football Federation over player safety.

It would certainly set an alarming precedent for future disputes between club and countries, with Egypt likely to be paying close attention to the ruling with regard to making a case for Mo Salah’s availability.

