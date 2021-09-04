Liverpool-linked midfielder at odds with Serie A giants over new contract; Reds could theoretically agree pre-contract agreement in January – report

AC Milan are reportedly at odds with star man Franck Kessie over a fresh contract, with the Ivorian requesting a higher salary than the Italian giants are prepared to provide.

This comes from Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sempre Milan), with the publication linking the 24-year-old to Liverpool, Tottenham and PSG.

Given the Reds’ rumoured prior interest in the midfielder, it seems plausible that the club could pursue the player at a later date given that his current contract is set to run out next summer.

With us having failed to secure a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum in the summer window, Kessie could provide a potential cut-price solution to our midfield vacancy if Stefano Pioli’s outfit fail to extend the former Atalanta star’s stay at the San Siro.

Being touted as a suitable alternative to our former No.5 – as far as durability goes, having only missed eight league games in the last three seasons (current campaign aside) – we’d certainly welcome Liverpool arranging a pre-contract agreement in January if circumstances remain unchanged.

