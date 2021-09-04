Liverpool could be ruled out of future move for pacy PL forward as contract extension talks emerge – report

Liverpool-linked target Adama Traore could become an out-of-reach option for the Reds if Wolves manage to secure a contract extension for the coveted Spanish international, as talks are set to take place.

This comes from The Athletic (via TEAMtalk), with the publication noting that the player’s current terms only take him as far as the summer of 2023.

The Merseysiders had been linked on and off with the forward, with Jurgen Klopp having previously publicly admitted his admiration for the Molineux star.

While Traore comes across as a quality chance creator, among other things, we at the Empire of the Kop would suggest that he doesn’t exactly qualify as the kind of target we should be seriously considering.

With the club struggling for goals last term whilst Mo Salah was picking up Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s slack, the need for a talented goalscorer was highlighted.

Given that goals have tended to come from further up the pitch, it’s not an addition that we can afford to compromise on.

Certainly, with only seven league goals to show for in his last four league campaigns, we’d argue that the 25-year-old wouldn’t be a sound option to plug a gap in our backup options to the forward line.

