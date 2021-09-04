Thiago Alcantara opens up on ‘tough times’ in maiden Liverpool season

Thiago Alcantara has revealed that he found his maiden season at Liverpool to be challenging after switching to a new league.

The 30-year-old had suffered from a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign, with a combination of COVID-19 and a knee injury in the Reds’ stalemate at Goodison Park in September keeping him out of action until late December.

“Well, I don’t know if I’d count it as a year of experience in England as, due to COVID, everything has been closed, so we’ve not been able to enjoy being in the country too much in that sense,” the Spanish international told liverpoolfc.com.

“In terms of the Premier League, I’ve had a year to experience how competitive the game is and the speed of play.

“As is always the case when you’re adapting, it has been a good year but at the start I had tough times. I feel that I’ve overcome those now and I’m looking forward to this season.”

The former Bayern Munich star had looked impressive against Everton, though with circumstances forcing Fabinho into the backline, the midfielder didn’t benefit from his productive relationship with the Brazilian until far later in the season.

The prospect of Thiago forming a partnership with the defensive midfielder this term is practically mouthwatering.

Though the likes of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita have certainly shined when called upon, we at the EOTK would expect Jurgen Klopp to favour a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and the Spaniard when possible to do so.

That’s not to say that the aforementioned two names won’t pose some interesting questions for the German, particularly if the Guinean can finally manage to overcome persistent injury concerns to become a mainstay in this Liverpool side.

