Carragher makes Salah contract claim after report of £500,000-a-week wage demands emerges

Jamie Carragher has tipped Mo Salah to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Henderson and co. in signing a new contract with Liverpool.

This follows from a report claiming that the Egyptian international’s representatives have demanded £500,000-a-week wages for the forward.

“It’s not just about Jordan Henderson, it’s about the group of players who have signed long-term contracts,” the former defender told Sky Sports (via Football365).

“I think Liverpool have some of the best players in the world, with Alisson signing a six-year deal and Virgil van Dijk. I think Mohamed Salah will be the next one to sign.

“In years gone by, certainly when I was at the club, if we had players of that quality, they would be going to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“We’ve lost so many players over the years, but the club this year hasn’t spent much in the transfer market.

“We’ve bought [Ibrahima] Konate in for £36 million ($50m), and we’ve certainly recouped that through the sales.

“I think the money and expenditure this pre-season was going to go on new contracts, so that those players can stay at Liverpool for the rest of their careers.”

The Reds have largely focused on contract extensions amidst arranging a host of player sales, with Ibrahima Konate the only senior incoming to the club.

Given the former Roma star’s importance to the club – highlighted particularly last term after picking up Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino’s slack up top – we’d be foolish to not meet the player’s demands.

That having been said, we simply can’t see Salah demanding such an exorbitant wage, despite there being an argument to support him being deserving of such a pay bump.

As we’ve previously discussed here at the Empire of the Kop, we’re of the opinion that the 29-year-old can continue to be a vital member of the squad into his 30s.

As such, it’s imperative that the club hands him a long-term contract.

