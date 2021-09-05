‘Woeful’ – These fans didn’t rate Trent Alexander-Arnold’s midfield England performance

Leading pundits from Gary Lineker to Roy Keane have pushed hard for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be moved further afield into a midfield role in order to get the most out of his passing ability.

Taking a leaf out of their books, England boss Gareth Southgate opted for the experiment, handing the fullback a start in a new-look Three Lions midfield comprised of Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and the 22-year-old.

There were flashes of brilliance on offer from the right-back, though, for the most part, he seemed to struggle to get as involved in proceedings as is usually the case in his favoured spot with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit.

Predictably, a host of England fans were especially critical of the young fullback’s performance in the 4-0 World Cup Group Stage qualifier victory over Andorra on Twitter.

Realistically, we’d expect Southgate to pull the plug on the experiment after having witnessed Alexander-Arnold’s struggles this evening.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below, courtesy of ITV Football:

Woeful. No surprise though. Need to keep up the LFC quota for some reason. — John Bougen (@JohnBougen) September 5, 2021

One trick pony great at crossing but awful at everything else. — gameforfun (@goldengamer1962) September 5, 2021

I don’t see the fuss about TAA I’ve never seen him stand out yet and today wasn’t an exception — leon slater (@spick13) September 5, 2021

