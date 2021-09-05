Ex-PL star rips into Liverpool’s second string with ’10th-place’ jibe

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool’s season could suffer if the club loses any key stars to injury, comparing the side’s bench to that of a midtable outfit.

The 34-year-old pointed to Jurgen Klopp’s substitute decisions in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, suggesting that the German lacked faith in some of his options on the bench.

“Liverpool are still a top team too but any injuries and they’re in big trouble because their bench is like a 10th-place team’s bench,” the former Aston Villa hitman told talkSPORT (via the Mirror).

“Jurgen Klopp against Chelsea looked at his subs and saw Naby Keita, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino and brought on Kosta Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. That was his last change when he needed to win the game.

“With those sort of players on the bench, especially Chamberlain and Minamino, you thought you’d bring them on against Chelsea when you need a goal and they have 10 men behind the ball. For me, Liverpool’s bench will cost them.”

The Reds were strongly tipped at the start of the summer to go after a new forward and a midfield replacement for former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, though only added RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate to their ranks in the window.

It’s common knowledge that we are at least a player or two short (potentially three depending on how fans feel about Neco Williams).

However, there has been something of an overreaction to the stalemate incurred against Thomas Tuchel’s men last Saturday, with it being overlooked how well the Blues executed containment tactics after going down to ten men.

Fears over the impact injuries will have on our chances of securing major honours this term are reasonable, however, it’s fair to suggest that chances of a repeat of the crisis we suffered last year would be somewhat slim.

