Finance expert suggests Liverpool could safely navigate Edwards successor conundrum thanks to his sound judgement

Kieran Maguire has suggested that losing Michael Edwards potentially wouldn’t be disastrous for Liverpool given the likelihood of the Sporting Director being surrounded by “talented people”.

The 41-year-old’s assistant Julian Ward is respected at Anfield, though would have a tough few years ahead of him with Jurgen Klopp currently set to hand over the reins at L4 when his contract expires in 2024.

“Somebody of his skill base is a rare gem to find. Liverpool have benefited significantly from his stewardship at the club,” the finance expert told Football Insider.

“They are huge shoes to fill, but they’ve got phenomenal people there. If you are a good operator, you tend to surround yourself with good people.”

“You’d imagine they’d recruit from within because they have some very talented people at the club.”

Having said that, it would appear that not all hope is lost with regard to the Englishman extending on his current terms, following Neil Jones’ latest update.

In a summer defined by our contract renewals, there’s an argument for Michael Edwards being potentially the most important extension to make of the lot.

There’s no questioning the quality of Virgil van Dijk and co., however, in a league where we are rivalled by financial powerhouses in Chelsea and Manchester City, the Sporting Director’s shrewd negotiation skills and eye are second to none.

Given how well we’ve recruited in the backroom over the years, we’d imagine the club would remain in good hands with Ward or another potential successor, though we’d certainly support extending our transfer guru’s stay with Liverpool.

