How Trent Alexander-Arnold performed in midfield for England – opinion

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was played in a midfield trio alongside Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham by England manager Gareth Southgate against Andorra on Sunday night.

The full-back hasn’t been utilised in a central position since his youth days at Melwood, but showed flashes of his class for the Three Lions.

MORE: Mo Salah IS NOT demanding £500,000 per week from Liverpool

Trent often drifted wide of midfield throughout the first period of 45 minutes – almost into a wing-back position at times – but the same can be said of Bellingham, so perhaps it was by design.

But the Liverpool man, donning the No.4 shirt, was able to apply his typical level of brilliance to the game for England, posting himself up as a consistent outlet on the right-hand side of the pitch.

With Henderson, skipper on the night, operating as the anchor – it offered Trent an extra little bit of creative freedom.

The full-back had a bit more of a license to roam, unleashed from his defensive duties; helping the midfield link up with the attack, instead of offering a barrage of crosses from deep.

Overall, a successful experiment by Southgate that apparently lasted until the half-time whistle.

All that being said, Trent was seemingly swapped around for Reece James at the break and found a bit more joy in his natural position out wide, playing a pivotal role in Jesse Lingard’s second-half goal.

Whether Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes anything from the full-back’s performance in midfield is another thing entirely, but it’s worth noting Trent has had a more involved role this season; interchanging with youngster Harvey Elliott in games, who has been utilised as a central midfielder in the opening weeks of the Premier League.