Neil Jones issues Michael Edwards update comparing Sporting Director’s contract talks to Henderson’s

Neil Jones has suggested that reports of Michael Edwards’ likely exit from Liverpool could be overstepping the mark, with his own sources pointing to “ongoing dialogue” between the club and Sporting Director.

The journalist compared the 41-year-old’s circumstances to that of skipper Jordan Henderson, handing fans some hope of an extended stay in Merseyside.

“The Athletic were the guys who wrote, I think they said words to the effect that, he’s informed Liverpool of his desire to leave and that he’s not going to sign a new contract,” the renowned Goal reporter told Redmen TV on the Transfer Insight EXTRA show. “The people I’ve spoken to at Liverpool have said that’s not necessarily the case, that there’s still an ongoing dialogue, a little bit like what was said about (Jordan) Henderson, very similar.”

The England international recently agreed fresh terms, keeping him at Anfield until 2025.

Considering we’re currently set to lose Jurgen Klopp in 2024, adding our remarkable Sporting Director to the mix would be a somewhat daunting prospect for the former’s successor to contend with.

With Liverpool operating with comparatively constrained financial backing compared to the likes of some of our big-spending rivals, Edwards’ sharp eye has proven to be more than advantageous in levelling the playing field.

His assistant Julian Ward is highly-rated at Anfield, though a few more years under our transfer guru’s wing would certainly be beneficial as far as our succession plans are concerned.

