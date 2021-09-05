Liverpool loanee reveals key decision that ‘mentally released’ him

On-loan Liverpool star Ben Davies has admitted that switching to Sheffield United has “mentally released” him.

The Englishman agreed a season-long loan with the relegated Premier League outfit, with fellow Red Rhys Williams likewise moving to the Championship with Swansea City.

“I was becoming aware that I was the fifth or sixth choice to play in the centre of the defence for Liverpool,” the former Preston North End star told the Mirror (via Football League World). “When I joined Sheffield United, with the promise of playing games, it felt like I had finally been mentally released.”

The centre-half had some serious competition at Anfield with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate all vying for a first-team spot.

That’s not to forget either the club’s show of faith in Nat Phillips after handing the 24-year-old fresh terms.

Securing the highly-rated French international from RB Leipzig certainly went some way to plugging the gap left by Dejan Lovren’s departure two summers ago.

However, we’ve left some transfer questions unanswered with our failure to bring in any additional incomings beyond Konate in the window just gone.

At the very least, a loan move for Ben Davies could prove to be a shrewd decision on our part, potentially encouraging, at the very least, an increase in the defender’s value.

Backup Liverpool star many fans have given up on could be a standout performer for the Reds this season