Pundit compares Liverpool star to Jack Grealish and suggests he would be a ‘coup’ signing for Aston Villa

Kevin Phillips has claimed that Curtis Jones would be a “coup” signing for Aston Villa.

This follows from reports of the Villans’ interest in the central midfielder, with the former Sunderland striker comparing the 20-year-old to Manchester City summer signing Jack Grealish.

“It would be a big coup if they can get a player like Jones out of that Liverpool side,” the former Golden Boot-winner told Football Insider.

“He performed in that team last season so he would be a massive signing for Dean Smith and the supporters.

“Jones certainly has a lot of quality. He has played in big games for a big club so he would not be overawed by a move.

“It would be a really exciting signing for the fans because it is probably an area they would like to see another player come in.

“He has similar attributes to Grealish. Every team in the Premier League wants a ball carrying midfielder and he is certainly a player that can do that.”

Despite the No.17’s lack of minutes this term, thus far, there is an element of expectation that the player will be utilised somewhat heavily this season, as the Reds look to avoid incurring any injuries in the middle of the park.

It’s high praise for the Liverpool star, though we at the EOTK can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning the Englishman’s exit during the 2021/22 campaign given that we’re already a midfielder down after Gini Wijnaldum’s free transfer.

Should we avoid any major injury concerns this term, we should have enough in the way of options to see us through the entire season.

Though it’s entirely possible that Dean Smith’s men could make a move for Jones next summer, we’d be surprised to see the 20-year-old sold on without at least two incomings in that position.

