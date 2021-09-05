Liverpool star makes Jack Grealish admission after £100m Man City move

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently on international duty with England and has been speaking about his team-mates.

Jack Grealish dominated headlines for a handful of weeks over the summer, eventually making a massive £100 million move to Manchester City from boyhood club Aston Villa, as per the BBC.

The duo are team-mates at international level, but were unable to play together at Euro 2020 after Trent picked up an injury.

But the Liverpool man isn’t too shy to laud Grealish as a top-class player and admit the Man City star deserves to show off his talents in the Champions League.

“Jack’s recent club move has shown us his talents are for being part of a team that is trying to push for big trophies across the board over the course of the season,” Trent said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

“Obviously now coming in and playing Champions League football will be a big opportunity and a big stage for him to show his talents on as well.

“A player of that type of ability should be playing Champions League football and it’s somewhere he needs to be. As a full-back, it’s a lot better playing with [Grealish and Raheem Sterling] than against them.”

England are in action on Sunday evening, kicking-off against Andorra at 5pm (UK time) in a World Cup qualifier.

Trent is anticipated to start in midfield, according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, with manager Gareth Southgate expected to rest some key players ahead of a mouth-watering clash with Poland on Wednesday.