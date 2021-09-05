Mo Salah demands eye-watering wages to stay with Liverpool – report

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has demanded a lofty increase in wages to stay at Anfield.

It has been reported that both player and club are edging closer to signing-off a new deal, as per The Athletic, but the above article is cause for concern.

Salah’s entourage is believed to be asking for £500,000 per week, making the Egyptian by-far Liverpool’s highest-ever earner.

The forward has two years left on his current deal, which will make him 31-years-old by the time it expires in the summer of 2023.

Salah is worth every penny he wants – he’s worth his weight in gold – but we’re not convinced he’s asked to be paid half-a-million pounds weekly by the club.

Liverpool have been reluctant to offer ageing players big contracts, with Gini Wijnaldum notably making an Anfield exit for Paris at the end of his deal in June.

It’s unclear if the club’s owners are going to be quite as close-fisted with Salah, but Jordan Henderson’s new long-term contract perhaps offers some hope.