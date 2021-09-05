Mo Salah is not demanding £500,000 per week from Liverpool – ECHO

It was reported by the Daily Mirror that Mo Salah’s entourage has demanded a whopping £500,000 per week from Liverpool to secure the forward’s long-term future.

That report – linked above – ran over the weekend and caught the eyes of many Reds fans, but it now seems the details are wide of the mark.

MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Man City player is a ‘role model’ for everyone – including himself

The Liverpool Echo, perhaps the most reputable source of information on the club, have moved to quash the rumour.

Ian Doyle, the newspaper’s chief Reds writer, doesn’t reveal more than what is already known – but does clarify that Salah IS NOT demanding wages ‘in the region of £500,000-a-week’ from the club.

Naturally, many Liverpool supporters didn’t pay the Mirror report too much attention – and we’d like to commend their resistance – but it seems it can now be entirely dismissed.

The Athletic’s James Pearce recently stated talks between the club and Salah’s entourage have been ‘productive’ and that there isn’t any reason to be concerned over contract negotiations as the Reds aim to secure the Egyptian’s long-term future.