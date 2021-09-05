Southgate starts Trent Alexander-Arnold in England midfield alongside Henderson

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been handed a start in England’s impending clash with Andorra this evening, with the fullback placed in the centre of midfield.

The 22-year-old is joined by Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson in a much-changed starting-XI to that which triumphed over Hungary to the tune of four goals without reply.

This follows after repeated calls for Jurgen Klopp to experiment with the Englishman in midfield.

Looking at Trent’s passing range in isolation, one can understand the arguments behind shifting the fullback further afield.

However, it does overlook the No.66’s contributions from a deeper position, with Jurgen Klopp’s setup allowing the right-back licence to roam freely up the pitch and linkup with both the midfield and forward line.

As such, it’ll be interesting to see whether a move to the middle of the park will harm Alexander-Arnold’s level of contribution or enhance it in the upcoming Group Stage World Cup qualifier.

