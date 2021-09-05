Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Man City player is a ‘role model’ for everyone – including himself

Liverpool man Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about a few topics during his stay in the England camp.

The full-back is currently on international duty with his Three Lions team-mates and has lauded Manchester City new-boy Jack Grealish, stating he deserves to show off his skills in the Champions League.

But the former Aston Villa captain isn’t the only player under Pep Guardiola’s guidance who Trent admires.

Raheem Sterling, who famously spent a good chunk of his youth career with Liverpool, is a ‘role model’ for the Reds’ No.66…

“The way Raheem’s evolved from a boy to a man has been spectacular,” Alexander-Arnold told the Guardian.

“He’s a role model for everyone around the country. A role model for me, definitely. Raheem’s turned himself into a world-class player and a world-class person.”

Trent and Sterling have had a handful of on-the-field battles over the years, but it’s clear there is a lot of mutual respect between the two.

Both players are currently on international duty as England prepare to take on Andorra and Poland over the next few days.

In the former, Trent is expected to start in midfield, according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, with manager Gareth Southgate anticipated to rest some key players with two games in quick succession.