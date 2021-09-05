(Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilariously bad challenge in Soccer Aid match

Posted by
(Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilariously bad challenge in Soccer Aid match

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was in action last night, representing the England XI in Soccer Aid.

The former centre-half isn’t quite as athletic as he once was since hanging up his boots, and that may have been reflected in the 3-0 defeat.

In the hilarious video below, Carragher barges down Kemal Cetinay, famous for appearing on TV, as it looked like the 25-year-old was getting away from him.

While outside the rules of the game, you can’t argue with the former Liverpool man’s effectiveness in stopping the move – ha!

Footage via ITV.

