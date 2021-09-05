(Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilariously bad challenge in Soccer Aid match

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was in action last night, representing the England XI in Soccer Aid.

The former centre-half isn’t quite as athletic as he once was since hanging up his boots, and that may have been reflected in the 3-0 defeat.

In the hilarious video below, Carragher barges down Kemal Cetinay, famous for appearing on TV, as it looked like the 25-year-old was getting away from him.

While outside the rules of the game, you can’t argue with the former Liverpool man’s effectiveness in stopping the move – ha!

Footage via ITV.

I want to see Carragher vs Lukaku badly pic.twitter.com/LwhAfyUh1k — Evo (@cfcevo2) September 4, 2021