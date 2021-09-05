(Video) Paddy Pimblett drops hilarious LFC-related quote after UFC debut victory: “Don’t do ifs, buts or maybes…”

Scouse fighter Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett made his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old claimed the win in the first round following a flurry of big hits just after the four-minute mark.

MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilariously bad challenge in Soccer Aid match

Pimblett is a known fan of Liverpool FC, and he has clearly been paying attention to our friends over at the Redmen TV in recent years!

Quoting a famous instalment of the show, ‘The Baddy’ told UFC Europe’s cameras: “I don’t chat sh**, lad. We don’t do ifs, buts or maybes – we do absolutes.”

Footage via UFC Europe.

Doesn’t do if’s, but’s or maybes, he does absolutes! 🔴 @PaddyTheBaddy sending shockwaves through the UFC tonight! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/58ZGhH4e8q — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021