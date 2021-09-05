Viral Reddit thread points at Erling Haaland signing for Liverpool in the future

Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland has previously been tipped to make a move to Liverpool.
Quite notably by Michael Rummenigge, who fancies the Norway international to eventually make his way to the Premier League – and to Anfield, in particular.
MORE: (Video) Paddy Pimblett drops hilarious LFC-related quote after UFC debut victory: “Don’t do ifs, buts or maybes…”
A thread on Reddit’s r/LiverpoolFC has garnered a little extra attention in recent days, after Virgil van Dijk and Haaland’s clash during international duty.
It (below) implies the Dortmund hot-shot will sign for the Reds in the future because of a few ‘agents’ in his family.
In light of agent VVD’s contribution to bring Erling Haaland to Liverpool, here are some of our agents in Haaland’s family from LiverpoolFC
The first image in the thread (click above) is of Albert Tjaaland, a 17-year-old striker for Molde and cousin of Haaland, decked out in Liverpool gear during a visit to the city.
The second is of Jonatan Braut Brunes, a 21-year-old forward for Lillestrom and another cousin of the Dortmund star, donning the classic 2009/10 Reds away kit at Bryne Stadion.
The third image is of an article in which Emma Braut Brunes, another professional footballer and cousin of Haaland, is revealed to be a fan of Liverpool.