Viral Reddit thread points at Erling Haaland signing for Liverpool in the future

Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland has previously been tipped to make a move to Liverpool.

Quite notably by Michael Rummenigge, who fancies the Norway international to eventually make his way to the Premier League – and to Anfield, in particular.

A thread on Reddit’s r/LiverpoolFC has garnered a little extra attention in recent days, after Virgil van Dijk and Haaland’s clash during international duty.

It (below) implies the Dortmund hot-shot will sign for the Reds in the future because of a few ‘agents’ in his family.

The first image in the thread (click above) is of Albert Tjaaland, a 17-year-old striker for Molde and cousin of Haaland, decked out in Liverpool gear during a visit to the city.

The second is of Jonatan Braut Brunes, a 21-year-old forward for Lillestrom and another cousin of the Dortmund star, donning the classic 2009/10 Reds away kit at Bryne Stadion.

The third image is of an article in which Emma Braut Brunes, another professional footballer and cousin of Haaland, is revealed to be a fan of Liverpool.