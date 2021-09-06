Gary Lineker highlights problem Gareth Southgate has with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was utilised in central midfield by England manager Gareth Southgate over the weekend.

Chelsea’s Reece James was the starting right-back against Andorra, with Kieran Trippier playing on the left, and the duo were swapped around at half-time.

It appears Southgate’s experiment was somewhat successful, but it’s clear to us that Trent was more comfortable playing out wide.

Gary Lineker, taking to Twitter to add to previous comments on the Liverpool man, stated the Reds No.66 presents a welcome problem for Southgate and England.

With Trent, James, Trippier and Kyle Walker all in the squad, the Three Lions are spoilt for choice at right-back.

Lineker argues the Liverpool star should always be selected for England, even if it means shifting him into midfield to allow another full-back to absorb the defensive duties.

‘[Trent] could play anywhere. The staggering thing would be if he doesn’t play anywhere,’ the former pro tweeted.

While Jurgen Klopp would probably prefer Alexander-Arnold playing in his more natural right-back position, it’s hard to disagree with Lineker – with Trent available for selection, he needs to be involved – but then how does Southgate fit several world-class right-backs into his team?