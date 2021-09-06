(Image) Jude Bellingham’s reaction to Jordan Henderson’s IG post will interest Liverpool fans

(Image) Jude Bellingham’s reaction to Jordan Henderson’s IG post will interest Liverpool fans

Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans will have noticed something on social media shortly after England’s win over Andorra at the weekend.

Club captain – and Three Lions’ skipper on the night – Jordan Henderson took to Instagram to share a photograph and short message with his followers.

Those paying attention will have clocked midfield partner Jude Bellingham in the comments section of the Liverpool star’s post.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster dropped a couple of emojis, with the latter being ‘©️’ – referring to Henderson donning the armband for his country.

Take a look at the screen-grab below, via r/LiverpoolFC, in which the OP jovially calls Hendo the ‘real England captain’…

Bellingham knows who the real England captain is 👀 from LiverpoolFC

