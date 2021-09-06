James Pearce issues Harvey Elliott injury update as youngster returns to Liverpool

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has returned to Merseyside after picking up an injury on international duty with England U21.

The youngster has been heavily involved in Jurgen Klopp’s plans so far this season and the Reds boss will be anxious to evaluate the full extent of his No.67’s fitness.

According to the ever-reliable James Pearce, of The Athletic, Elliott’s withdrawal from England U21’s camp is precautionary and Liverpool are hopeful he’ll recover in time to face Leeds United this coming weekend.

There are presently no further details on the winger’s fitness, with a statement on the club’s official website simply confirming he’s picked up ‘an injury’ and has returned to Merseyside.

After a successful loan stint in the Championship last season with Blackburn Rovers, Elliott has been rewarded by folding into Klopp’s first-team plans and receiving his first call-up for England U21 after representing the Three Lions at U17 level.

Liverpool will kick-off against Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road this coming Sunday at 4.30pm (UK time).