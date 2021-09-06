Liverpool handed fresh fitness concern as starlet sent home from England U21 camp

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been withdrawn from the England U21 squad after picking up an injury.

The teenager has featured in each of the Reds’ three opening fixtures of the Premier League season, chiefly utilised as a central midfielder.

Following an outstanding 18 months, Elliott was rewarded with a call-up from England U21 manager Lee Carsley after playing for the country at U17 level.

But the winger has now returned to Liverpool after picking up an injury ahead of the Young Lions’ U21 European Championship qualifier against Kosovo on Tuesday night, as stated on the club’s official website.

It’s unclear what kind of fitness woe Elliott has been dealt or how it happened, but further updates are expected from the Reds in the coming days.

Liverpool are up against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League this coming weekend and will be hoping the youngster is fit enough to be selected for the match-day squad.