Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita stuck in Guinea after political incident

Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is seemingly embroiled in his native land.

The 26-year-old and his national team-mates were due to take on Morocco in a World Cup qualifier today, but an ongoing situation has forced a postponement.

As reported by the BBC, there was an attempt to overthrow the Guinean government and there are suggestions the country has closed its borders.

There is a clash in the narrative, though, as local reports state the attempted coup was thwarted by the presidential guard.

That is despite several soldiers appearing on Guinean TV claiming they had dissolved the government, as per Reuters.

It’s unclear how long travel in and out of the West African country will be halted for – or indeed if the information is accurate, potentially leaving many people embroiled.

One of the many stuck in Guinea is Liverpool footballer Keita, who will be hoping the situation is resolved soon.

While it pales in comparison, the Reds are in Premier League action next Sunday – coming up against Leeds United at Elland Road and the 26-year-old will be keen to ensure he’s available.

It’s unclear when Guinea vs. Morocco will be rescheduled, but FIFA have released a statement confirming the postponement to ensure the safety of everyone involved.