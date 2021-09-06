Liverpool target versatile Valencia midfielder ahead of potential January move – report

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Valencia star Carlos Soler ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim the 24-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League juggernauts.

MORE: Gary Lineker highlights problem Gareth Southgate has with Trent Alexander-Arnold

The ever-present Gini Wijnaldum departed Liverpool over the summer and wasn’t replaced in the transfer market.

It appears Harvey Elliott has somewhat inherited the Dutchman’s midfield spot, but the youngster is naturally a wide player.

No doubt – Jurgen Klopp would have been keen on exploring potential avenues in the summer window, but no-one else was signed after Ibou Konate.

Soler, perhaps better known to some by his maternal family name Barragan, is a versatile midfielder, able to play centrally and out wide.

The Spaniard has been with Valencia for his entire career, joining the club’s youth ranks in 2005 when he’d have been eight-years-old.

With 12 goals to his name last season, Soler could solve two problems for Liverpool in plugging up a midfield spot and delivering some firepower from deep.