Liverpool trying to get Naby Keita out of Guinea following military coup – report

Liverpool are working on getting Naby Keita out of Guinea after apparently becoming embroiled in his native land.

The borders of the West African country have been closed following an attempt to overthrow the government, as reported the BBC.

It’s unclear exactly what has unfolded in Guinea in recent days, but Liverpool have confirmed they’re in contact with Keita – following the postponement of Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco today.

‘We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management,’ a spokesperson for the club told the PA news agency, as per the Express & Star. ‘We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for.

‘Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner.’

It pales in comparison to the safety of those involved, but Liverpool are in Premier League action this weekend – coming up against Leeds United at Elland Road and Keita will be keen to ensure he’s available.

It’s unclear when Guinea vs. Morocco will be rescheduled, but FIFA have released a statement confirming the postponement of the fixture to ensure the safety of everyone involved.