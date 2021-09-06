(Photos) New Steven Gerrard mural pops up in Liverpool near Anfield

A new mural of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is beginning to take shape near the home of the club in Anfield.

The fresh design come about after a competition involving local artist John Culshaw saw five different pieces of artwork voted on.

Gerrard won, beating Sami Hyypia, Robbie Fowler, Jerzy Dudek and Bob Paisley along the way, and the mural will now appear on the side of the Sandon pub and hotel in the area of Anfield.

We went down to the complex to see how the artwork is getting on – and it’s beginning to take shape. See below, including a conceptual image of what it should look like when completed.

Gerrard's new mural on the side of the Sandon is beginning to take shape ♥️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/2yxQ7Prc8c — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 5, 2021

Stevie's mural on the Sandon is coming together nicely 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pwSL5izQDx — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) September 5, 2021