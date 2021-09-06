(Video) Liverpool FCW star scores goal directly from corner-kick with classy skill

Liverpool FCW star Missy Bo Kearns scored directly from a corner-kick in the Reds’ 3-2 win over Watford on Saturday.
The midfielder stepped up to whip in the ball and managed to beat the Hornets’ goalkeeper from the ludicrous angle.
It’s unclear if the cross was meant to find its way into the back of the net directly, but we’re sure Kearns won’t complain!
And neither will we! It’s a fantastic piece of skill to get the ball into such a dangerous area – and she made it look so easy.
Footage via the Football Association.
Gettin!!!! pic.twitter.com/rR5Fg4EiUK
— Paulie Walnuts (@PaulieWalnuts15) September 5, 2021