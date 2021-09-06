(Video) Liverpool FCW star scores goal directly from corner-kick with classy skill

Liverpool FCW star Missy Bo Kearns scored directly from a corner-kick in the Reds’ 3-2 win over Watford on Saturday.

The midfielder stepped up to whip in the ball and managed to beat the Hornets’ goalkeeper from the ludicrous angle.

MORE: Liverpool target versatile Valencia midfielder ahead of potential January move – report

It’s unclear if the cross was meant to find its way into the back of the net directly, but we’re sure Kearns won’t complain!

And neither will we! It’s a fantastic piece of skill to get the ball into such a dangerous area – and she made it look so easy.

Footage via the Football Association.