Former PL striker writes Liverpool out of 21/22 title triumph because of one player

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has been speaking about the 2021/22 Premier League title race.

We’re just three games into the new season, but the 34-year-old has written Liverpool out of a potential triumph for an odd reason.

MORE: Liverpool prepared to offer €37m Spain international fresh start – report

Speaking about the recent summer transfer window and the Reds’ lack of investment in fresh blood, Agbonlahor stated he doesn’t have confidence in the 19-times English champions – with Bobby Firmino singled out.

“[Liverpool] will be in a race, but for me, they won’t win it because they have missed out this transfer window by not bringing in another attacking player,” the former Villa man told talkSPORT.

“Firmino’s strike-rate is worse than mine, and that’s saying something. He is injured now. If you ask Liverpool fans, they will say the same. If you ask ex-Liverpool players, they will say the same.”

Firmino didn’t enjoy a particularly fruitful 2020/21 campaign, but that could also be said of many players.

The Brazil international is already off the mark this season, though, scoring against Norwich City in the Premier League’s opening week.

As mentioned by Agbonlahor, Firmino is currently injured – but, despite Liverpool keeping quiet on it, Times journalist Paul Joyce has reported it’s ‘not serious’.

As for the former Villa man’s claim the Reds won’t win the title this season – it’s far too soon to be making shouts like that, we’ll let time tell.