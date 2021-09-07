Gareth Southgate hints at England recall for Liverpool defender

England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted at eventually recalling Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The centre-half is objectively one of the most talented players in his position in the Premier League, and an obvious choice for the national team.

But a long-term injury saw him out of action for an extended period, ruling him out of Liverpool and England fixtures for over nine months.

Gomez has 11 caps for the Three Lions already under his belt and has since made a return to fitness. The 24-year-old is yet to feature for Liverpool this season, but is expected to be included in an upcoming starting XI by Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about Gomez, Southgate dropped a hint he’ll be recalled by England soon…

“We kept in contact with throughout his rehab. We would be very cautious about when we put Joe back in,” the Three Lions boss is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“The rehab from that injury is a really important one to get right, he needs to be settled in with Liverpool with plenty of minutes on the pitch feeling in a good place with all of that.

“But he’s a boy we think a lot of and it’s good to see him close and available for selection which is great.”

England face Poland on Wednesday night, which will be their final fixture of the current international break before players return to their clubs.

Southgate could be presented with a decision to recall Gomez for the next round of World Cup qualifiers in October, should the centre-half get enough games under his belt with Liverpool.