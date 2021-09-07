How Liverpool could line-up against Leeds United with absentees – opinion

Liverpool are in Premier League action again this coming weekend, following the end of the international break.

The Reds are set to travel to Yorkshire to take on Leeds United at Elland Road, hoping to break double digits on points gained.

Hand-in-hand with international breaks are unwanted injuries – and it appears Liverpool haven’t been left unscathed this time around.

Youngster Harvey Elliott was withdrawn from the England U21 squad earlier this week, with the Reds set to further assess the midfielder’s condition ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Naby Keita is notably caught up in political turbulence in Guinea as the BBC report the West African country’s borders were closed following an attempt to overthrow the government.

It’s unclear if either player will be available to Jurgen Klopp this weekend, even if there is optimism, perhaps leaving the Liverpool boss with a problem in midfield.

With the players presently available to the Reds – which also excludes Taki Minamino and Neco Williams – here’s how we think Sunday’s starting XI will look…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

A midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson seems likely, with Elliott, Keita and James Milner unlikely to be 100% match-ready.

We’d also tip Klopp to stick with his reliable front trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, particularly because Bobby Firmino picked up an injury against Chelsea.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota