Liverpool keen on Karim Adeyemi but will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich – report

Liverpool are believed to be one of several clubs interested in Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

That’s according to reputable German outlet BILD, who claim the hot-shot teenager has also caught the eyes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Adeyemi bagged seven goals and one assist in his first nine appearances for Salzburg this season, but also found the back of the net on his senior debut for Germany earlier this month.

It would appear the Red Bull club have found another gem and if he continues banging in the goals there will be some heavy knocks on their doors in the near-future.

Liverpool could do with a fresh option up-front, with Divock Origi’s footing falling in recent years.

Players like Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have shown capability in playing as a central attacker, but it’s unclear if Jurgen Klopp is just making do with what he has for now.

Adeyemi is still just 19-years-old and clearly has a lot of talent, so it’s encouraging to see Liverpool’s name alongside those interested.