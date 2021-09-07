Liverpool lining up move for dynamic midfielder who’ll be a free agent in 2022 – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in making a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

That’s according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Milannews.it, who say the Ivorian has rejected a new contract at the San Siro after spending several years with the Rossoneri.

Mentioned alongside Liverpool as interested parties are Ligue 1 juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain and fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Both clubs would present significant obstacles if the Reds are truly interested in Kessie, but it’s entirely possible the 24-year-old agrees on new terms with Milan before it’s too late.

The dynamic midfielder will become a free agent next summer as it stands, with just nine months left on his current deal, and he’s at liberty to negotiate a pre-contract arrangement as soon as January.

Should Kessie become available on a Bosman transfer, surely more than just the three aforementioned clubs would be interested.

Typically deployed centrally, the Milan star is capable of playing in any position across midfield.