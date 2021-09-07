Liverpool prepared to offer €37m Spain international fresh start – report

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio a new start after a stuttering patch in Spain.

The 25-year-old is an accomplished player, but has witnessed his footing at the Santiago Bernabeu diminish in recent years.

Asensio is under contract at Real Madrid until 2023, but is said to be interested in keeping his options open.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, cited by FourFourTwo, who claim Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the winger.

Under previous manager Zinedine Zidane, Asensio enjoyed regular football, but Los Blancos are believed to be ready to sell.

The above report muses that Liverpool could make a move as soon as January and are prepared to pay around £30 million.

Transfermarkt value Asensio at just under £32 million (€37 million), which is a far-cry from £68 million market value he had back in 2018.

Liverpool are in need of fresh options off the bench, especially following the departures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Gini Wijnaldum.

Asensio is a top-class player, even if his star has dimmed in recent years, and would be a quality addition to Klopp’s squad.

It’s unclear if the Real Madrid man would be up for swapping a bench in the Spanish capital for a one at Anfield – but it’s not out of the question that he could force he way into regular first-team action, should a move come to fruition.

Klopp has shown a willingness to give players a fair chance, with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott playing their way into contention.

That being said, the reliability of Fichajes is spotty – at best – so it’s perhaps best to not get too excited by the prospect of Asensio rocking up at Anfield.

Although it should be highlighted that Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the former Mallorca man. Spanish outlet El Gol Digital reported just last summer that Klopp ‘loves’ Asensio and would be willing to part ways with some of his players in order to bring him to the Premier League.

Ultimately, nothing came of the rumours at the time and the Spaniard stayed in Madrid – with Liverpool going on to sign Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas in the following weeks.