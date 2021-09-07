Manchester United player admits Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has admitted Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world.

Honestly, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as the duo both represent the Dutch national team and are presently sharing a dressing room.

Speaking to former Man United captain Rio Ferdinand, van de Beek agreed with the thought that van Dijk is the best centre-half around.

“Yeah! He’s really important for our team,” the midfielder said, when asked if his compatriot is the best defender in the world, via FIVE on YouTube.

While it should come as no surprise van de Beek has a high opinion of his nation’s captain, it’s nice to hear someone at a rival club comfortable enough to laud a Liverpool player.

The Netherlands are due to take on Turkey tonight in a World Cup qualifier, which will be the final game for van Dijk during the international break – with Leeds United next up for the Reds in the Premier League.