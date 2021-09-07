(Video) Karim Adeyemi’s best bits as Liverpool linked with move for hot-shot striker

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

That news comes from reputable German outlet BILD, who claim Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also interested.

MORE: Liverpool keen on Karim Adeyemi but will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich – report

Adeyemi is a fairly well-known starlet, certainly within Austria, but not everyone will have had a chance to see the teenager in action.

We’ve found what we believe to be the best video online to get a taste of the young lad’s abilities – via ‘Brazil Scout‘ – and you can watch it below…