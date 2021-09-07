(Video) Liverpool tease new kit release and confirm leaked details

Liverpool have officially released their first piece of content regarding the new alternative kit for the 2021/22 season.
Those paying close attention will have already seen images of the Reds’ third strip, with FootyHeadlines’ leaks now confirmed to be accurate.
With a bright yellow primary colour and red checker trim, Liverpool’s new alt kit is going to catch a few eyes once revealed.
According to the Reds’ tweet (below), it’ll be dropped tomorrow – September 8 – at 8am (UK Time)…
⌚️ 08:00 BST ⌚️
🗓️ 08.09.21 🗓️
Our @nikefootball third kit is revealed… pic.twitter.com/zz5G034RzF
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2021
Like it…….reminds me of the Crown Paints away kit.