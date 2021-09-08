‘Boss’ – Some Liverpool fans give their verdict on divisive kit reveal

Nike’s latest addition to the Liverpool kit collection has apparently polarised fans on Twitter.

The Reds officially released their third kit in a reveal featuring the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Taki Minamino modelling the predominantly jersey.

A considerable number of supporters enjoyed the nod to the club’s past, though several others were left wondering what could have been after taking issue with the chequered trim on the collar and sleeves.

Compared to the near-universal positive reaction to Liverpool’s away kit, it’s clear from initial reactions that the latest instalment of an alternative shirt option may be something of a slow burner.

Whilst we here at Empire of the Kop are delighted to see a yellow number included for the season selection, we can certainly understand the complaints regarding the finer touches added.

Per the club’s official website, the third kit will be released for general sale on 21st September, with the option to pre-order now open.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Still think Nike massively missed a trick here by not doing this. But the actual official yellow shirt could be a grower.. perhaps. pic.twitter.com/IihpTnUetg — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) September 8, 2021

I like it, reminiscent of 80s 2nd kit, and nice touch with the red n white checks too. 70 quid a pop though — 🇵🇸🏴‍☠️🐋🍄🥑🌶🌳#NHS#PlantPower#BLM#FreeTibet🌳 (@LFC_Grae) September 8, 2021

Dull as dishwater — paul west (@TheDreamSociety) September 8, 2021

Can’t believe you’d make a yellow kit but ruin it completely. Cheers am crying — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) September 7, 2021

Boss. Can’t beat a yellow Liverpool kit 👌🏻 https://t.co/2ykOSsGeQ5 — Jack Platt (@JackPlatt96) September 8, 2021

