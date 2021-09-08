FIFA ban Liverpool from using Fabinho, Alisson & Firmino in Leeds tie in ridiculous ruling after clash with Brazilian FA intensifies

Liverpool have been instructed by FIFA to not use their Brazil internationals during the period of the 10th-14th September or risk sanctions following

This comes from reliable journalist Paul Joyce at The Times, with it being noted that city rivals Everton have been granted an exception with star man Richarlison due to their positive relations with the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Five PL clubs set to be without Brazilian players between September 10-14 – Everton can select Richarlison due to good relations with the Brazilian FA.https://t.co/KpTDhXp65R — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 8, 2021

The ruling from the international body means that Jurgen Klopp will theoretically be unable to select Alisson Becker and Fabinho for the upcoming visit to Leeds United, with Bobby Firmino having been ruled out with injury.

lt’s a remarkable show of pettiness on the Brazilian FA’s part, as far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, with clubs’ refusals to sanction the departure of their Brazilian contingent relating to COVID-19 concerns.

Though we can understand concerns regarding World Cup qualification, it’s a shame to see FIFA fail to grasp the nuance in the matter and opt for supporting the Brazilian FA over player safety.

It will be interesting to see how the Premier League outfits in question react to the ruling, given that the loss of key stars could very well lead to a drop in points, with potentially damaging consequences in the long run.

