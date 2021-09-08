(Image) Liverpool fan catches Kabak & Van Dijk reunion moment pre-Netherlands v Turkey

Liverpool fans have waxed lyrical over Virgil van Dijk’s commanding performance in a 6-1 demolition job of Turkey at the hands of the No.4’s competent Netherlands outfit.

A few supporters, however, were keen to point out a pre-match moment shared between former Red Ozan Kabak and the Dutch centre-half, with the pair embracing in the tunnel before kick-off.

READ MORE: Liverpool could have beaten Chelsea if they’d signed 29-goal Genk hitman suggests Belgian outfit’s own director

The Norwich City loanee was a popular figure in Merseyside, quickly endearing himself to the Anfield faithful whilst deputising in the backline during Van Dijk’s injury-enforced absence.

While many were disappointed to see the club dismiss the opportunity to sign the Turkish international, we at the EOTK are glad to see the defender get his chance in the Premier League with Daniel Farke’s Canaries.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of u/kazzzn (Reddit):

Backup Liverpool star many fans have given up on could be a standout performer for the Reds this season