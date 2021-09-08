Liverpool and Man City tipped to compete for La Liga wonderkid Jurgen Klopp has requested the Reds to pursue – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly requested the Liverpool hierarchy to back the club in a move for Barcelona wonderkid Pedri next summer.

This comes from OK Diario’s Eduardo Inda (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting the Spanish international’s automatic renewal clause, which will prevent any suitor from benefitting from a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

According to the report in question, the Reds would be prepared to hand the La Liga giants €100m to get the signing over the line though would potentially face competition from fellow interested party Manchester City.

READ MORE: Former PL striker writes Liverpool out of 21/22 title triumph because of one player

There can be no questioning the fact that the teenager appears already to have a very special future ahead of him.

However, the idea of Liverpool spending in the region of £86m on a player without there being a critical need in the squad is laughable.

The argument could be made that it’s the kind of signing we need to seriously consider – as far as an age profile goes – given that the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are both in their 30s and we’ve still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Without some further backup from more reliable sources, however, we’d have to suggest that fans take this report with a pinch of salt.

Backup Liverpool star many fans have given up on could be a standout performer for the Reds this season