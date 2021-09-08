Liverpool could have beaten Chelsea if they’d signed 29-goal Genk hitman suggests Belgian outfit’s own director

Genk official Dimitri de Conde has suggested that Liverpool could have taken all three points from their stalemate with Chelsea had they signed frontman Paul Onuachu this summer.

The Nigerian was in scintillating form in the Jupiler Pro League last term, registering 29 league goals to help fire his club to second-place in the Belgian top-flight

“Did you see Liverpool against Chelsea? Liverpool have the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu,” the technical director told Het Belang van Limburg. “He would have scored against 10 men. I’m not saying that Paul would play 90 minutes every week in Liverpool, but a club like that could really use him.”

The Reds had been expected to bolster the forward line in the summer window following a campaign in which forwards Taki Minamino, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri found the net on only one occasion in the league for the Reds between them.

Based on his recent goalscoring exploits, there’s perhaps an argument to suggest that Onuachu’s level may be above the challenge posed by the Jupiler Pro League.

However, to say that the 27-year-old would have made the difference against an extremely compact Chelsea side is a bold suggestion.

Standing at 6’7″, the imposing striker would certainly represent something of a plan-B option up top, though we can’t see the recruitment team seriously considering the player as a potential transfer to plump out our backup attacking options anytime soon.

