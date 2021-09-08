Liverpool have jeopardised title hopes with transfer mistake that will ‘cost them’, says ex-PL star

Gabby Agbonlahor has accused Liverpool of putting their Premier League title hopes in danger after failing to improve their squad in the summer.

The Reds brought in Ibrahima Konate in the transfer window, though mainly focused on player sales and handing fresh contracts to key stars.

“Their squad is not good enough. Their first XI is outstanding but you get a couple of injuries to those attacking players then you’ve got nothing on the bench,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“You’ve got Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, there’s nothing on there that’s going to improve the team.

“They’ve missed a trick. All the other teams that are fighting for the title have got strong squads and strong benches and Liverpool haven’t. I think that’s going to cost them.

“It’s OK getting contracts sorted but you need to get other stuff sorted.”

The Merseysiders’ lack of business in the transfer market has garnered criticism from pundits and fans alike, with the forward line and midfield having been highlighted as areas in need of strengthening.

While we at the EOTK can certainly understand the frustrations with our lack of incomings, we can’t overlook the importance of extending contracts for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and co.

A hefty wage bill certainly goes some way in supporting the notion that we’re far from lacking financial backing where it matters, having previously seen important players’ heads turned by our European rivals.

That being said, an injury crisis on par with that which we suffered last year would certainly rock the boat, to say the least.

Though, without wishing to invite a repeat of such circumstances, one might fairly suggest that the chances of such an eventuality occurring once more are somewhat slim.

