Liverpool plan marquee signing of young England international next summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to launch a big-money move for highly-rated England international Jude Bellingham.

This comes from the Daily Star, with the teenager having attracted attention across Europe since his switch from the Championship to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old’s profile has only been further boosted by an applaudable start in the German top-flight this term, registering three goal contributions in BVB’s opening three league games.

With a fee of £80m already being touted by the publication in question, a move for the former Birmingham City prospect would make him the most expensive signing in our history.

Considering Bellingham’s long-term contract (keeping the midfielder in Germany until 2025), however, that is certainly to be expected, with the Dortmund hierarchy far from likely to be willing to let such a prized asset go cheaply.

Their reluctance will be ultimately bolstered if high-flying talent Erling Haaland should be prised away the next summer – a distinct likelihood considering his reported release clause of £64m (courtesy of the Mirror) is set to kick in by that point.

