Liverpool set to respond to FIFA ruling stopping Reds from playing Fabinho & Alisson v Leeds

Liverpool will join forces with affected Premier League clubs in contesting FIFA’s ruling banning the relevant outfits from using any of their Brazilian contingent between 10th-14th September

This comes from renowned reporter Melissa Reddy at the Independent, with the international body intervening following a rise in tensions between domestic clubs and the Brazilian Football Confederation over the availability of international stars.

Premier League clubs will contest FIFA’s enforcing of Brazil’s request to bar their players from being selected as there is no basis for such action given the circumstances around Covid restrictions… https://t.co/yz3Ipb1XeJ — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 8, 2021

Theoretically, it will mean that Jurgen Klopp will be without Fabinho and Alisson Becker for the club’s upcoming meeting with Leeds United at Elland Road – if the Merseysiders play ball on the matter.

Should logic eventually come into play, one would expect FIFA to significantly tone down its ruling to reflect the reality of the UK government’s guidance on the matter.

Given that Brazil’s own health officials intervened in the nation’s clash with Argentina – due to the involvement of Argentine players based in the English top-flight – we’d certainly hope that common sense will prevail.

We can understand how the position taken by the UK government might frustrate the Brazilian national team, however, Premier League clubs and players shouldn’t be punished for following domestic guidance – particularly where it is designed to ensure player safety.

