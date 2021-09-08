Serie A giants would entertain Franck Kessie swap for Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara – report

AC Milan would reportedly be prepared to accept a swap deal for Liverpool-linked Franck Kessie in exchange for Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

This comes from Il Milanista (via Sport Witness), with the publication suggesting the Serie A outfit is concerned that contract renewal talks could go unresolved beyond the middle point of the campaign.

The Merseysiders have yet to secure a replacement for former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, who now plies his trade in the French top-flight with PSG after failing to agree fresh terms at Anfield.

It has to be said that such a swap deal would be highly unlikely to be entertained by Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy.

Certainly, such a move wouldn’t necessarily solve our concerns over a vacancy in midfield, despite the age gap between the Spanish international and Kessie.

Further to the point, such a move would be overlooking the contributions Thiago can make this term, having showcased a remarkable relationship in midfield with Fabinho in the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

