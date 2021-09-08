These Liverpool fans pan farcical FIFA decision banning Reds from playing Brazilian trio v Leeds

Posted by
These Liverpool fans pan farcical FIFA decision banning Reds from playing Brazilian trio v Leeds

FIFA’s decision to side with the Brazilian Football Confederation over the availability of certain international Premier League stars has raised a furor on the Twittersphere.

The organisation has ordered Liverpool – among other English top-flight outfits (barring Everton) – to not select any one of their Brazilian contingent between 10-14th September.

Should Liverpool adopt the international body’s ruling, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to face a Leeds United side without Alisson Becker, Fabinho and an injured Bobby Firmino to call upon.

READ MORE: FIFA ban Liverpool from using Fabinho, Alisson & Firmino in Leeds tie in ridiculous ruling after clash with Brazilian FA intensifies

As expected, supporters of the club were far from pleased by the outcome.

Several pointed out that the ruling made little sense given that quarantine rules would have meant clubs would have missed some of their key stars for a longer period of time had they been released.

Given the reluctance on the part of English top-flight outfits like Liverpool and Leeds United revolved around player safety in light of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s disappointing to see FIFA side with the Brazilian FA regardless.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top