These Liverpool fans pan farcical FIFA decision banning Reds from playing Brazilian trio v Leeds

FIFA’s decision to side with the Brazilian Football Confederation over the availability of certain international Premier League stars has raised a furor on the Twittersphere.

The organisation has ordered Liverpool – among other English top-flight outfits (barring Everton) – to not select any one of their Brazilian contingent between 10-14th September.

Should Liverpool adopt the international body’s ruling, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to face a Leeds United side without Alisson Becker, Fabinho and an injured Bobby Firmino to call upon.

As expected, supporters of the club were far from pleased by the outcome.

Several pointed out that the ruling made little sense given that quarantine rules would have meant clubs would have missed some of their key stars for a longer period of time had they been released.

Given the reluctance on the part of English top-flight outfits like Liverpool and Leeds United revolved around player safety in light of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s disappointing to see FIFA side with the Brazilian FA regardless.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

It’s about time the Clubs stopped letting the tail wag the dog.

They should all play the players then take FIFA to court and end this shit show once and for all.

International teams borrow players from Clubs….

Clubs pay their wages… — JFT97 (@RedAlert1963) September 8, 2021

So what should they have done? Fly to Brazil, isolate for 14 days and not play (like 🇧🇷 expected 🇦🇷 players to do). Then fly back to 🇬🇧 and not play for another 20 days? What would be the point of that? How can 🇧🇷 justify pulling players of the pitch and do this? — Gerard Adams (@adamsgerard73) September 8, 2021

This makes no sense, they would’ve been in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. FIFA again making the wrong decision. — David McKevitt (@DavidMck81) September 8, 2021

Madness — Sam Hammond (@KloppoSaysBoom) September 8, 2021

This is ridiculous — Hamza (@hamzanumber1) September 8, 2021